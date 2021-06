“We see some one thing in this world, and suddenly it becomes particular and sacramental;…(and) there is a resurrection, and we are refreshed and renewed.”. In his luminous and reflective 1910 essay entitled “On Sacramental Things”, the Catholic writer Hilaire Belloc (1870–1953) explores the phenomenon of recollection and communion. Catholic doctrine teaches us that sacramentals are physical and particular channels through which our benevolent God can work. Thus, Belloc’s piece is a treatise on grace, as well as the power of both contemplation and memory to catapult us to a kind of blessed spiritual transcendence. For Belloc, private and intimate memories connect us to our own lives and the outer world. Reminiscence is consecrated. “It is good for a man’s soul to sit down in the silence by himself and to think of those things which happen by some accident to be in communion with the whole world,” Belloc writes. “To consider such things is a sacramental occupation.”