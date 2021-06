It is already pretty exciting to know that Eternals, one of the most anticipated 2021 movies, is helmed by an Academy Award winner like Chloé Zhao - the visionary director of Nomadland. However, what especially excites me personally is that this long-awaited installment to the Marvel movies will be the first iteration of the lesser-known superhero team outside of Marvel Comics, which never gave them much time to breathe despite their importance, anyway. Still, there is plenty to learn about the Eternals from the comics before their film hits theaters, starting with where these mysterious immortals came from.