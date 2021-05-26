Cancel
Celebrities

The Transformation Of Gordon Ramsay From Teenager To 54 Years Old

By T'Keyah Hayes
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Whether you love or hate him, there's no denying that Gordon Ramsay is one of the most famous and recognizable chefs in the world. From restaurants to TV competition shows, the multi-Michelin star recipient has built an impressive empire in the culinary world while also entertaining us in the process with his flagrantly liberal use of the F-bomb. Ramsay didn't come from a background of culinary royalty like other chefs. It took a lot to master his skills, including his signature Beef Wellington recipe. Ramsay navigated his life and career from humble beginnings. Through trials and tribulations (and one life-changing injury), Ramsay's desire to rise from his life experiences is exactly what got him to where he is today. Because the chef is decades deep into his celebrity, we don't hear much about the events of his life that made him into who he is. Read on as we take a deeper look into Ramsay's life from his teenage years up to 54 years old.

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

