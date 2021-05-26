Cancel
Animals

New wolf killing laws trigger push to revive US protections

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates pressed the Biden administration on Wednesday to revive federal protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society and Sierra Club filed a...

