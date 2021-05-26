Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Jimmy Kimmel And Ted Cruz's Feud

By Bessie Yuill
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz have revived their old rivalry. The Texas senator found himself at the center of yet another scandal after criticizing an animated Army recruitment video, which showed a young woman with two moms joining up and becoming a soldier. Cruz tweeted a video comparing the ad with a purported "Russian army ad," which portrayed Russian soldiers cocking guns and jumping out of a plane. "Holy crap," the senator wrote. "Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea...."

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Donald Trump Twitter#Tough Guy#Video Calling#Russian#Comedian#Man#Holy Crap#Ouch#Rematch#Punk#Guns#Teddy Cancun#Election#February#Emasculated Military#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Jimmy Kimmel Goes After GOP For Ousting Liz Cheney: ‘I Thought These Guys Hated Cancel Culture’

Jimmy Kimmel went after the Republican Party for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chair of the conference for condemning Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies. “Republicans today in Washington voted to remove Liz Cheney from her spot as the third highest ranking member of the House,” he said on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I never thought I’d be pro-Cheney in any way, but it has happened.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Sean Hannity responds to Jimmy Kimmel's 'cheap shots'

Sean Hannity responds to Jimmy Kimmel's 'cheap shots'. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CelebritiesBeaumont Enterprise

Seth Rogen is still beefing with Sen. Ted Cruz

Seth Rogen and Sen. Ted Cruz are still beefing, but don't call it a feud. In an appearance on Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show," Rogen get to talk about how he really feels about Cruz and the Twitter spat he had with the Texas senator in January. TWEETIN' TED: A...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Seth Rogen Drags 'Fascist' Ted Cruz on Colbert, Cruz Hits Back

Rogen also said the Senator is a "terrible man whose words have resulted in death" on Colbert. The war of words between Ted Cruz and Seth Rogen came back in full force this week, with the Texas Senator hitting back at the actor for insulting him on Thursday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jimmy Kimmel, Ben Affleck suit up for 'Vax Live'

Washington [US], May 9 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck and TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel showed up Live on Saturday's broadcast of 'Vax Live' dressed in a unique style especially for the event. As per Deadline, while the 'Triple Frontier' star Affleck walked in front of an audience in...
CelebritiesComplex

Seth Rogen Says He’s Not Feuding With Ted Cruz But Simply ‘Pointing Out the Fact That He Is a Terrible Man’

Seth Rogen has never been one to mince his words when it comes to Ted Cruz, and he doubled down on his comments in a new interview with Stephen Colbert. After asking about Rogen’s marijuana company Houseplant, Colbert brought up Rogen’s latest comments directed at Cruz, specifically when he called him a “white supremacist fascist.” Rogen insisted it wasn’t quite a feud between them, however.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Is Jimmy Kimmel Live new tonight, May 10?

Jimmy Kimmel has been a very busy man lately. Fans are hoping his packed schedule includes a new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight. In addition to hosting his late night show, Kimmel has been activity on the charity front. He recently hosted a benefit for autism along with frequent Kimmel guest Mark Rober. The comedian also appeared with Ben Affleck at the Vax Live concert event.
U.S. PoliticsKTBS

Ted Cruz is now totally cool with trolling the military

Ted Cruz wants to be president. Badly. So badly, in fact, that he's willing to mock the US military to own the libs. Or something. On Thursday, Cruz retweeted a TikTok video originally tweeted by Pardes Saleh, whose You Tube page says she is a Texas real estate agent, that purports to contrast a Russian Army ad with an American Army ad.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel Roast the Humorless 2021 Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock on Thursday seemed glad to have not taken part in last month’s Academy Awards ceremony, which for the third straight year took place without a host. Rock, who hosted the event in 2005 and again in 2016, had also told some jokes at last year’s ceremony alongside Steve Martin.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

A running list of everyone mad at Ted Cruz in 2021

May 28—Aside from all his duties as Texas' junior senator, Ted Cruz seemingly has another, more pressing full-time job: Beefing with every single person on the Internet. Other politicians, journalists, actors and even his own constituents...No one is safe from having their scorn proudly worn by Cruz at any given time.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Jimmy Kimmel Ignites the Wrath of Sean Hannity: “Don’t Talk About My Show Anymore”

It appears that a years-old squabble between Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity has been revived. On Monday night, the Fox News pundit slammed a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment in which the comedian criticized Hannity’s interview with gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner. Last week, Kimmel called Jenner an “ignorant a-hole” for making comments about homelessness in California while appearing from her Malibu airplane hangar.
Fort Bend Herald

Cruz, Cornyn, Nehls supported Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Both of our senators to the U.S. Congress, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, voted against launching an inquiry into the Jan. 6 uprising and terrorist action that resulted in multiple federal charges to date. Police officers were assaulted that day. Five people died. It was abundantly clear that Donald Trump,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s Army flub shows he’s not even good at being right-wing

What was Ted Cruz thinking? I’ve been asking myself this question with increasing frequency. Perhaps it began when the Texas Senator took a sinfully ill-advised trip to Cancún while his state was in the midst of a dire weather emergency in February. Then, there was the recent occurrence in which he attempted to make light of that trip – eliciting reactions that can be best summarised as a resounding “NOPE”. And now, Cruz has apparently convinced himself it would be a good idea to go after *checks notes* the US military.On Thursday, Cruz shared on Twitter a TikTok video contrasting...