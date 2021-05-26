Inside Jimmy Kimmel And Ted Cruz's Feud

Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz have revived their old rivalry. The Texas senator found himself at the center of yet another scandal after criticizing an animated Army recruitment video, which showed a young woman with two moms joining up and becoming a soldier. Cruz tweeted a video comparing the ad with a purported "Russian army ad," which portrayed Russian soldiers cocking guns and jumping out of a plane. "Holy crap," the senator wrote. "Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea...."