The Best Content Used To Be Free

I’ve recently noticed a trend: More and more high-profile online publications are gating some or all of their content behind a pay wall. Apple News started doing this a while back, and it’s eerie just how many “Apple News +” articles are the ones I want to read. Motley Fool has been this way for years, and Business Insider transformed somewhere along the way from one of my favorite publications to a thorn in my side because I don’t pay for their access and I probably never will, even though they have great content.