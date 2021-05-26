Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Best Content Used To Be Free

By CORY TREFFILETTI
mediapost.com
 13 days ago

I’ve recently noticed a trend: More and more high-profile online publications are gating some or all of their content behind a pay wall. Apple News started doing this a while back, and it’s eerie just how many “Apple News +” articles are the ones I want to read. Motley Fool has been this way for years, and Business Insider transformed somewhere along the way from one of my favorite publications to a thorn in my side because I don’t pay for their access and I probably never will, even though they have great content.

www.mediapost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Content#Google Search#Free Content#Online Content#Content Online#Digital Content#Amazon Content#Apple News#Motley Fool#Business Insider#The Wall Street Journal#Usa Today#The Athletic#The New York Times#Amazon Prime Video#Mediapost#News Content#Video Content Quality#Written Content#Gated Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessmediapost.com

Facebook Won't Take A Cut From Content Creators Until 2023

In a move to lure Apple and YouTube creators to its platform, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will not take a cut from paid creator features until 2023. “To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we're going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page. “And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take.”
TechnologyFierceTelecom

ISPs may want Amazon's Sidewalk kicked to the curb

Amazon appeared set to roll out its Sidewalk Wi-Fi-sharing service today after issuing an update last month on the project, which is expected to raise the ire of ISPs and increase privacy concerns because it allows Amazon devices and other devices and apps to share low-bandwidth portions of internet coverage from individual home networks across a localized area.
Economystreetfightmag.com

What Brands Can Do When the Cookie Crumbles

People who aren’t familiar with how digital marketing and advertising work behind the scenes may not know it yet, but a big change is on the horizon as third-party cookies are phased out. Third-party cookies have been the internet’s bread and butter for years, passing along data that gives advertisers a way to target (and retarget) potential customers and supporting publishers who provide free content.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

ECRU New York Is Hiring A Digital Marketing/E-commerce Specialist In Fair Lawn, New Jersey

ECRU New York is a multi- brand professional and retail haircare company that is continually evolving in the exciting world of beauty. We live and play in every aspect of the beauty industry, from creating high performance products for the most selective hairstylists in the world, to owning a renown salon and spa to the distribution of some of the finest brands available.
InternetAsbury Park Press

Global internet outage knocks out Amazon, Reddit, Google, Instagram, Twitter

A widespread internet outage took down multiple websites Tuesday morning, including Amazon, Google, Reddit, CNN and USA TODAY. DownDetector, a site that tracks website outages, reported that a long list of sites, which also included Zoom, Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, Hulu, Spotify, Etsy and Paypal, started experiencing problems just after 5:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday.
Internetjusticenewsflash.com

Major Internet outages briefly hit multiple websites, including Reddit, Amazon, and The New York Times

After a widespread outage related to the US cloud company Fastly, the government, media, and news websites regained vitality on Tuesday. High-traffic websites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, and The New York Times are all listed as having problems by the power outage tracking website Downdetector.com, but they seem to return to normal for an hour after a few minutes of the power outage.
InternetFast Company

What is Fastly and how did a CDN disruption break so much of the internet?

Huge swaths of the internet were inaccessible for users around the world on Tuesday after a major provider of cloud computing services experienced a disruption. The outages affected a number of news sites, including the The New York Times, Financial Times, Vox Media, and others, as well as large online platforms, such as Twitch, Pinterest, and Reddit. Fast Company and its sister website, Inc., were also affected.
Career Development & Advicemakeuseof.com

8 Tips to Become a Successful Content Writer

Writing skills and an understanding of art are two essential qualities of a great content writer. However, the highly competitive and ever-evolving digital marketing trends demand a broader range of skills. In this article, you'll find out what makes a great content writer. 1. Follow the Best and Most Updated...
ComputersFast Company

The 5 best new fonts to use in Google Docs

Google Docs, the ubiquitous and free word processing tool, uses a sans serif font called Arial by default. It’s classic and straightforwardly simple. Like the white bread of fonts, it’s hard working and versatile, but pretty dang basic. Last week, Google added 60 new fonts to its catalog of free...
Businessstreamdaily.tv

Amazon accidentally on purpose tips hat to VR content plans

There are no secrets in the age of social media. Just ask Amazon. The e-commerce giant and digital content producer has seemingly revealed its plans to produce original VR and AR content for Amazon Prime members in a job posting on LinkedIn looking for a virtual reality experience development executive.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Internet down: Many of world’s biggest websites crash, including Amazon, UK government and Reddit

Large swathes of the internet broke after an apparent problem with the infrastructure underpinning many of the world’s biggest websites.Everything from Reddit to The New York Times and the UK government’s website stopped loading around the globe, with users seeing a range of error messages. The Independent’s website was also hit by the issues.The issues appeared to be the result of a problem with Fastly, a cloud computing company that provides key services to many websites.Follow live: Reddit, Amazon and UK government websites downVisitors to affected websites saw a message reading “Fastly error: unknown domain”. The error messages seemed...
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Best cruelty-free hand soap

Many consumers are drawn to cruelty-free products, which now include a wide variety of makeup, cleaning and personal care products. A growing cruelty-free category is one that’s used several times a day: hand soap. Finding a cruelty-free hand soap involves a little bit of research, especially if you’ve never purchased...
Technologymartechseries.com

Zoomd Uses Creator Generated Content To Drive ROI-Positive User Acquisition Campaigns Globally

Zoomd Technologies Ltd. With more than 50 million people considering themselves creators globally, according to research from SignalFire, and American kids nearly 3x more likely to aspire to be a YouTuber than an astronaut, Zoomd turns to creators on YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook to create video ad content to run across multiple channels and platforms.
Softwarekomando.com

10 best Chrome extensions to use with Google Drive

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers globally and seeks to make our browsing experience as seamless as possible. Tap or click here for Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts you should know. That need for a seamless experience has made Google Chrome slowly turn into a powerhouse of integrated...
Career Development & Advicemarketinginsidergroup.com

What’s the Best Content Marketing Course for Beginners?

Content marketing is one of the fastest-growing professions in the business world today. It’s essential for doing business in today’s digital environment. So, whether you’re a business owner or key employee looking to start a blog, a newly graduated university student, or someone who wants to change careers, learning all the skills it takes to be a rockstar content marketer will help you advance in almost any field.
Podcastfleeteurope.com

Unlock free premium content in our Knowledge Center

In our spanking new Knowledge Center, you can find all premium content you need to stay up to speed about international fleet and mobility management. Magazines, E-Books, video podcasts, surveys, fleet reveals made by and for a global network of experts are at your fingertips. And what’s more: creating an account to get access is totally free.