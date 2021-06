Codemasters has been making officially licensed Formula 1 games for many years now, and it's reached a point where petrolheads can purchase them with confidence. The team has gradually built up its simulation of the popular motorsport, tinkering with the formula each year to get players closer to feeling like they're a real part of it. F1 2021, of course, is taking things up another notch. Not only will it be the first title in the series on PlayStation 5 as well as PS4, the studio is keeping the new features coming, with the headline attraction being Braking Point.