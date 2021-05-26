8 dead in shooting at railyard serving Silicon Valley
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California railyard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people. The suspect was also dead, authorities said. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area.