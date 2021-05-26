J.J. Abrams Admits The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Needed A Plan

I gathered some friends together, and we ranked the live-action, theatrically released Star Wars films! Here are the voters:. 11. Attack of the Colones (dir. George Lucas) Here’s the thing. This movie has a bad reputation because of some historically bad dialogue. George Lucas never should have attempted to write romantic dialogue, but the idea of a love story in this universe is appealing. The execution is just so terribly wrong. Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman had no chemistry. Christensen’s Anakin spends so much time whining, and that’s probably the other aspect of this film that’s most well known. Let’s highlight some positives: John Williams score for the romance is very good and saves it from feeling completely awful. Yoda fighting Dooku is still cool even with the CGI not looking that great. The final sequence is great in theory even though, again, in practice, it may not have aged well. Ewan McGregor is also a very good Obi-Wan Kenobi, too.