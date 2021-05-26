Column: City budget planning for guided by many factors
Is it budget time again? It seems like it is always budget time. The city of Venice budget development and review process spans nine months, beginning in January of each year, and concluding with the budget adoption in September. The process involves numerous steps, including workshops and public hearings. The adopted budget supports the provision of municipal services. The city's fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 and concludes on Sept. 30 of each year. (Some government agencies, including the state of Florida, operate a budget cycle beginning on July 1 and ending June 30.)