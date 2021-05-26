Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Central Park 'Exonerated 5' Member Reflects On Freedom And Forgiveness

wpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1989, 15-year-old Yusef Salaam was one of five Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly accused of assault and rape in the so-called Central Park jogger case. At the time of his 1990 trial, Salaam, then out on bail, felt confident that the truth would come out and that he and the other teens would be proven innocent.

www.wpr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Criminal Justice#Rape Law#Criminal Law#Accused Of Assault#Child Rape#Central Park Exonerated#Latino#Exonerated Five#Prison#False Confessions#Crimes#Child Molestation#Truth#Prosecutorial Misconduct#Bail#Bondage#Tremendous Faith#Prosecutorial Immunity#Killers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Society
News Break
Netflix
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Daily News

Manhattan community boards pave way for ‘Central Park Five’ monument in the park

Manhattan community boards voted Thursday to honor the five teens whose convictions were tossed in the racially charged Central Park Jogger case. But the chair of one of the 12 boards was not present at the Borough Board meeting, meaning the vote won’t be official until all are present and cast ballots at next month’s meeting. It is not year clear what form the commemoration will take. A ...
Violent CrimesNPR

'Exonerated Five' Member Yusef Salaam

In 1990, Yusef Salaam was one of the five boys wrongly convicted in the so-called Central Park jogger case. Salaam spent nearly 7 years behind bars and wasn't exonerated until 2002, when a serial rapist confessed to the crime. "When the truth came out, that's when we got our lives back," Salaam says. "But for those of us who had five to 10 years prison sentences, we had done all of someone else's time. ... We will never know what our life would have been like had we not gone through this horrible experience." Salaam tells his story in his memoir 'Better, Not Bitter.'
MinoritiesPosted by
WABE

Historian Uncovers The Racist Roots Of The 2nd Amendment

Do Black people have full Second Amendment rights?. That’s the question historian Carol Anderson set out to answer after Minnesota police killed Philando Castile, a Black man with a license to carry a gun, during a 2016 traffic stop. “Here was a Black man who was pulled over by the...
Minoritiesnjtoday.net

Black Lives Matter crusade began in 1955

This summer marks 66 years since the 1955 lynching of then-14-year-old Emmett Till by White supremacists, but the brutal murder that catalyzed the 20th century civil rights movement stands out as a starting point while George Floyd’s death underscores the progress and lack thereof in America’s struggle for equality and justice.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Central Park Karen’ Sues Ex-Employer for Discrimination

Amy Cooper, the white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, has filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employer for firing her when video of the incident went viral. Cooper, who was charged with making a false report but then let off the hook after attending therapy sessions, says the firm Franklin Templeton canned her without doing a basic investigation into the confrontation, basing its decision on her race and gender, the New York Daily News reports. “Franklin Templeton perpetuated and legitimized the story of ‘Karen’ vs. an innocent African American to its perceived advantage, with reckless disregard for the destruction of Plaintiff’s life in the process,” the suit says. It also brands Christian Cooper, the man on whom she called the cops, “an overzealous birdwatcher engaged in Central Park’s ongoing feud between birdwatchers and dog owners.” Franklin Templeton said in a statement: “We believe the circumstances of the situation speak for themselves and that the Company responded appropriately. We will defend against these baseless claims.”
Sex CrimesNew York Post

Cops investigate gang-rape claim in Central Park

Cops are investigating claims that a 19-year-old man was sexually assaulted in Central Park early Wednesday, police said. The alleged victim told cops he was walking inside the park just before 1 a.m., at West 77th Street and West Drive, when he saw five men sitting on a park bench, police sources said.
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ by mom’s boyfriend

Police in Indiana are reporting that they have arrested a woman’s boyfriend after one of her children died while in his custody. According to court records 27- year-old Shaquille Rowe was charged with battery of a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Rowe told police...
Entertainmentwrfi.org

Reflections

In this Episode of Which Way Forward, we hear from a student activist and professor from Ithaca College reflect on a year since Black Lives Matter protests swept across the United States. This piece comes to us from Ithaca College Park Scholars Jess Moskowitz and Syd Pierre. The music in...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Stolen Confederate Statue Found in NOLA Tattoo Parlor

Confederate statues have been a sore point of contention for southern states for a while now. The huge controversy over removing them in New Orleans was front-page news and ended up costing the city, and the state, millions of dollars to take them down. So it was kind of surprising to find out that one that had been missing ended up in a tattoo parlor in the Crescent City.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Books to Read if You Love the SERIAL Podcast

Before the NPR podcast Serial, podcasts were already a thing. And true crime was certainly popular before Sarah Koenig first introduced listeners to her long-form true crime podcast. But no one can deny that after the hit podcast Serial, public interest in podcasts, true crime, and unsolved mysteries in general really took off.
Politicsgroveatlantic.com

Grove at Home: May 30-June 5

Every weekday, from now until we’re all out of the house again, we’ll be sharing a couple of links — some fresh, some from the vault — to say hi, remind you to keep reading, and let you know what’s on our minds. Tuesday, June 1. Remembering Charlie Wilson. Today...
Congress & Courtswschronicle.com

Commentary: Kristen Clarke becomes first Black woman to lead DOJ’s Civil Rights Division

On the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a 51-48 vote in the U.S. Senate seals Kristen Clarke’s place in history: the first woman, the first woman of color, and the first Black woman to receive Senate confirmation to head the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Civil Rights Division. The largely partisan vote included Maine’s U.S. Senator Susan Collins as the only Republican to support the historic confirmation.
Bethesda, MDfrontpagedetectives.com

FBI agent who shot man asking for money on subway now accused of attempted murder

An FBI agent on his way to work is accused of shooting a panhandler and putting another passenger in danger on a subway train in suburban Washington D.C. A grand jury indicted Eduardo Valdivia, 37, on multiple charges that included attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, and he turned himself into authorities on June 1.
Beaverton, ORKTSA

Oregon Schools Welcome Jim Crow Doctrine With Open Arms

Naysayers have called my talk show to claim that Critical Race Theory indoctrination in education is a myth. Well, the Beaverton School District sent out a Critical Race Theory memo to its staff and parents yesterday encouraging them to subscribe to that myth…and read more about it because quote, it’s “a lens that teachers and students can use when discussing issues around race and racism”.
MinoritiesThe Day

Jahncke should turn heart to truth

The column by Red Jahncke, “Anti-racism crusade built on dubious triad of beliefs,” (May 26) revealed the deep fear too many white folks harbor at the thought that American history is far more brutal than past generations have been taught. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson was the 2015 “One Book/One Region” selection. Many of us in southeastern Connecticut read his wisdom that encouraged Americans to get proximate to people who are different than ourselves; find ways to create justice; stay hopeful because hopelessness is the enemy of justice; and most importantly, change the narrative.