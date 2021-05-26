NSBCC Votes No On Ordinances Pertaining To "Temporary Housing Facilites"
New Smyrna Beach, FL - An issue that brought a large number of residents to Tuesday's New Smyrna Beach City Commission meeting is not going forward, at least in its current version. Ordinance No. 19-21, which would modify the list of permitted uses in the I-2, Heavy Industrial Zoning District to provide temporary transitional housing facilities for individuals and families in New Smyrna Beach that have been displaced from their homes and are in need of shelter. This program would use temporary mobile-type housing units for residents.newsdaytonabeach.com