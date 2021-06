This story assumes you have installed Janus on EC2 (or anywhere). If not, you can follow the steps mentioned here before getting started. There are several reasons, you would want an HTTP connection to your Janus instance. WebRTC on your browser would need an HTTPS website to give you access to getUserMedia() and in turn, all popular browsers enforce an HTTP to HTTPS connection which means if your chat application (UI) is on an HTTPS connection it cannot make an HTTP call to Janus backend. This implies Janus also needs to be exposed through HTTPS.