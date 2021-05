An unmanned plane in Nebraska flew for around a mile and a half—traveling as high as 200 feet in the air—before crashing into a cornfield in Merrick County. The vintage aircraft—reported to be a 1941 Piper model, according to Nebraska's Lincoln Journal Star—mysteriously took off with apparently no one aboard from the runway of the Central City airport at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday while it was undergoing maintenance, the Merrick County Sheriff's Office said.