Brad Raffensperger's endorsement of a Georgia ballot inspection highlights GOP's election integrity conundrum

By Tim O'Donnell
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite his continuous dismissals of former President Donald Trump's false allegations of widespread voter fraud, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) says he supports a new judge-approved inspection of all absentee ballots in Fulton County, despite multiple recounts and audits having already taken place. Those viewpoints may seem contradictory, but Raffensperger told The New York Times he's certain the inspection will reaffirm November's results. Allowing it, he argued, will increase transparency, "restore confidence" in the voting process, and "hopefully put this to bed."

Conservative Columnist Warns Of GOP Plot To Steal 2024 Election

Conservative columnist Max Boot envisioned a “nightmare scenario” as he warned of a GOP plot to steal future elections in his latest column for The Washington Post. “Republicans have spent nearly seven months making bogus charges of fraud in the 2020 election under the banner of ‘stop the steal,’” Boot wrote Tuesday. “Now they have segued into a ‘start the steal’ offensive to ensure that they will win the 2022 and 2024 elections — even if most voters once again support the Democratic Party.”
Apparent Break-In Occurred at Georgia Warehouse Housing Ballots at Center of Pending Election Audit

An apparent break-in occurred at the ballot-holding warehouse where the ballots for the pending Fulton County, Georgia audit were housed. According to reports, security guards hired by Fulton County left the facility. About 20 minutes later, the facility’s alarm was set off. A security detail hired by the plaintiffs’ attorney, Bob Cheeley, relayed to reporters that the facility door was wide open.
Democrats Are Running Out of Time to Stop the GOP From Shredding Voting Rights

Say this for the Republicans: They can hear the clock ticking. Though Donald Trump has refused to move on from the 2020 election, his party quickly pivoted from attempting to overturn his loss last year to working to prevent any such loss from happening in future elections. With the 2022 midterms and the 2024 general in mind, the GOP has been on a monthslong sprint to enact restrictive voting laws in states across the country, among other dangerous, democracy-imperiling efforts to tilt the system in their favor. While the disenfranchisement campaign isn’t guaranteed to work, it raises the uneasy prospect of significant GOP gains next year—and a whole host of unsavory possibilities that would arise from a majority led by Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.
The Independent

‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats.Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls. One caller asked what she was wearing that day to ensure that she’d be “easy to get”. Another incident involved a videographer from the far-right conspiracy website The Gateway Pundit chasing her and an aide. She also...
Atlanta, GAJanesville Gazette

Raffensperger disputes fraud claims, welcomes ballot review

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has repeatedly said there was no widespread fraud in the November election. But last week the Republican came out in support of a new review of absentee ballots in Fulton County. On Thursday, Raffensperger spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the review...