This Super Smash Bros. Legend May Be On His Way Out
Masahiro Sakurai has earned the status of video game legend with his work creating and directing the "Super Smash Bros." franchise. Even so, life as a gaming icon cannot be easy, especially when fans are constantly critical of your creative decisions. Perhaps that's why Sakurai seemingly has his eye on getting out of the game. That's not to say he has any definitive plans, however, it's recent comments have indicated he's entertaining the idea of early retirement.