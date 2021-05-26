Costuming 'Cruella': The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At the end of this month the long anticipated, and long delayed, Cruella will become the latest movie to bring a classic Disney animated character to life in live-action. Emma Stone will portray Cruella de Vil and while it's far too early to tell just how the movie as a whole will turn out, it's hard not to feel like Emma Stone wasn't the perfect choice to bring this character to life. Watch Emma Stone transform into Cruella, both physically, and possibly a bit mentally as well, in a new featurette from Disney which can be seen above.