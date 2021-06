With all the memories of Seville, on the 18 year anniversary of Celtic playing Porto in the UEFA Cup Final, it’s natural to wonder where some of those players are now. Some are obvious; Henrik Larsson is a coach at Barcelona. Chris Sutton is a media favourite. Paul Lambert and Neil Lennon have had managerial careers, while Momo Sylla runs a soap company. Contrasting fortunes, sure enough. You’d imagine that each of Martin O’Neill’s charges has earned enough to do whatever they want to for the rest of their lives.