J.J. Abrams Responds to Whether the ‘Star Wars’ Sequels Should Have Been Mapped Out
In a recent event celebrating Super 8‘s 10th anniversary, director J. J. Abrams was asked directly by Collider‘s Adam Chitwood if he thought the Star Wars sequel trilogy should have had a plan from the beginning. While Abrams didn’t directly reference any of the Star Wars movies he directed, he did respond that he has learned from many mistakes he made in the past and that having a plan should be the most important part of the creative process.www.starwarsnewsnet.com