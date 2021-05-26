Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Real Reason Minecraft's Boss Was Worried Microsoft Would Ruin The Game

By Keegan McGuire
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the indie smash hit "Minecraft" was purchased by Microsoft, fans were worried. How would a game that epitomized the indie game ethos, both in its development process and in its gameplay, continue to exist under one of the biggest corporate entities in gaming? It turns out that fans weren't the only ones who were worried. Many of the developers who worked on "Minecraft" at Mojang Studios were concerned as well.

www.svg.com
SVG

SVG

389
Followers
2K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamesindustry Biz#Indie Game#Game Development#Gaming#Microsoft Corp#Game Developers#Real Reason Minecraft#Mojang Studios#Gamesindustry Biz#Ip#Evil#The Game#Smash#Cross Play#Success#Changed#Widespread Worries#Essence#Creative Direction#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Video GamesKotaku

Here's Someone Playing Minecraft Using A Bop It

Bop It is a toy that (sigh) kids from the 90s will remember. I played way too much of it. I brought it to school even, which was fine because my teachers and classmates also wanted to play with it. Now Seth Altobelli has taken this toy and modded it so it can control Minecraft.
Video GamesNeowin

Microsoft explains how it's making gaming more accessible

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is today, and to celebrate the occasion, Microsoft's Xbox team has shared a blog post going over the many ways it's working to make gaming experiences more accessible to all kinds of players. There are a handful of announcements coming from this post, for the community as a whole as well as specific features in games like Gears 5 and Minecraft.
BusinessSamMobile

Samsung’s teaching game design and programming with Minecraft, Roblox

Samsung Electronics and the H20 Esports Campus in the Netherlands have announced Samsung Sessions: a new initiative through which the two organizations aim to help young people find their gaming talents. More than 350 young participants will go through an ‘intensive program’ which was designed to highlight their gaming talents ‘that may come in handy outside the gaming world.‘
Businessgamingbolt.com

Microsoft Won’t Interfere With Bethesda’s Publishing Services – Xbox Game Studios Boss

Acquisitions and mergers are not exactly uncommon in the games industry (or any industry, for that matter), but very few deals in the industry have been of the same scale and scope as Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda. As one of the biggest third party publishers around and the owner of some of gaming’s biggest and most popular franchises, the addition of Bethesda to Microsoft’s first party portfolio is a massive deal- but, of course, there are questions about how exactly Microsoft is going to handle Bethesda going forward. Will they be allowed to retain their autonomy and creative independence, or are they going to be integrated into Microsoft’s business more heavily?
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Truth About 2021 Console Sales

As the new generation of consoles marches forward, the question on everyone's mind is "who is winning the console war?" Thanks to new insights from market research firm Ampere Analysis, fans may finally have an answer for how things are going for the big three. The firm said that while...
Cell PhonesGizmodo

Microsoft Is Closer to Realizing the Surface Duo's Gaming Potential

Microsoft is closer to turning the the Surface Duo into the mobile gaming machine many hoped it would be with new support for custom layouts when using Xbox Touch Controls in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. After releasing the Surface Duo last year, Microsoft added support for Xbox Touch Controls...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Apex Legends Skins Are So Expensive

Competitive games often feature expensive skins that add some limited edition flair to gamers' avatars. "Apex Legends" has some of the most expensive skins available, and now its developer has explained why it's so difficult to bring those costs down. During a recent Reddit AMA, a curious fan asked if...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Microsoft's Cloud Boss Says the Company Doesn't Want to Compete With Doctors

Microsoft expects the Nuance deal to expand its market opportunity in health care. Nuance's CEO will report to Microsoft cloud chief Scott Guthrie, who says both companies want to target software developers, not health-care providers themselves. Thanks to its pending acquisition of Nuance Communications, Microsoft will soon have a suite...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Original Xbox Easter Egg Was Finally Uncovered After 20 Years

Finding easter eggs in video games is always a treat, but the joy of finding one on a console may be even better. For instance, fans were delighted when Sony revealed that the logo on PlayStation 2 consoles could be rotated. Now, it has been revealed that the original Xbox has been hiding an easter egg for two decades — and it was only discovered after one of the designers pointed it out.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Microsoft’s Surface Duo gets dual-screen gaming support

After making the feature available in beta, Microsoft today is issuing at update to Xbox Cloud Gaming for Android that will unlock some of the product’s entertainment potential. It’s something the company has discussed, and even previewed, but until now, it has remained one of a handful of blind spots.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Valorant Has To Switch Out Game Modes

Lisa Ohanian, the senior producer in charge of "Valorant" game modes, has confirmed that the popular new rule set, Replicants, will only remain available until May 25. Gamers tweeted their dismay at the news, although hidden in the announcement was a promise to bring Replicants back — as well as an interesting explanation as to why "Valorant" switches out its game modes.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Internet Is Fuming Over Xbox Making These Games Unplayable

DRM, or Digital Rights Management, has been a sticky issue in the gaming community for years, with consoles often receiving the worst implementations of the practice. While DRM protections are meant to keep digital content safe and ensure that it's used legally, it often restricts how and where players can enjoy the games they buy. In Xbox's case, DRM policies for the Series X|S have essentially made a large number of games unplayable.
BusinesseWeek

Microsoft Build: The Real Difference Between Microsoft And Apple

Apple and Microsoft were both birthed by the creation of the PC. Apple first, and then Microsoft, and the two firms were then known as the “Pirates Of Silicon Valley” even though Microsoft was up in Seattle. Apple has primarily remained a hardware company, shifting impressively to consumer devices, and...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Halo: Combat Evolved Is Finally Getting Fixed

"Halo: Combat Evolved" is finally getting the graphical facelift it's needed for years, thanks to a new update coming to "Halo: The Master Chief Collection." The games' "decades-old janky PC visuals," as PC Gamer dubbed them, haven't been updated since the original 2003 PC port. That means if these ancient visuals were a person, they'd be old enough to vote — and they'd probably vote for a more modern look.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Blizzard Won't Have BlizzCon In 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on the gaming industry. Between games being pushed back and events being canceled or changed entirely, it's safe to say that the past year has looked very different for a lot of communities. Blizzard ultimately decided that BlizzCon won't be coming in 2021 for the same reasons.
Video Gamesfictiontalk.com

5 Reasons Gaming’s Past Is Also Its Future

I love games, old and new. I even appreciate the bad ones, because someone took their time and created something for people to play. We live in an age where games are looking better and better, where the biggest developers are cramming as many pixels or colours onto the screen. Which is, frankly, amazing. But as I’m getting older (and more cynical), it feels like some of what made gaming great in the early days has been left by the wayside. Here is a list of reasons the games industry needs to appreciate its past.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

GTA Might Want $70 More From You. Will You Pay It?

"GTA 5" had its best year ever in 2020, and 2021 might be even better. The next-gen remaster of "GTA 5" will arrive on consoles later in 2021, and will feature new content and be different from its original version. But will players be willing to pay $70 for an improved version of a nearly decade-old game? The jury is out on this one, but there are some facts left for fans to examine.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason The Switch Pro May Be Announced Early

Recent reports claim that the so-called "Nintendo Switch Pro" might be on its way sooner than fans realize. Some analysts predicted a 2020 release date early last year, only for Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa to douse those rumors. However, with E3 on the horizon, the long-awaited Nintendo Switch upgrade might finally be here.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Borderlands Boss Throws Its Publisher Under The Bus

Cross-play has become a hot topic in the gaming world. With a global pandemic forcing even non-gamers to stay inside, for many, jumping into a lobby with one's friends — or their grandmas — is their only means of socializing. Some games, like "Call of Duty: Warzone," allow PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gamers to leap into the fray together. Unfortunately though, not every publisher is as lax as Activision in this regard. Case in point: Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford just revealed that "Borderlands 3" was supposed to get cross-play support. Unfortunately, the game's publisher didn't agree.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Fan Creation Lets You Play Overwatch 2 Early

In the pantheon of highly anticipated titles missing their release dates, "Overwatch 2" looms large. The follow-up to 2016's beloved hero shooter, Blizzard's "Overwatch 2" is experiencing a lead-up like no other, with fans watching from the sidelines as key figures come and go and major gameplay elements are reworked. But even with all of these changes, one thing remains the same: "Overwatch" fans are chomping at the bit to get their hands on the next game in the series, especially following May 20's action-packed "Overwatch 2" Developer Livestream event. Lucky for them, then, that an enterprising gamer has thrown together a little somethin' somethin' for fellow fans: a playable interpretation of "Overwatch 2."