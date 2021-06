Chad Johnson and Brian Maxwell fight Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in an exhibition boxing match. Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut in this fight, as he’s a retired 43-year-old NFL wide receiver. Johnson stands at 6’1” and is still in terrific shape, often posting workout videos on social media and training with current NFL players. It’s hard to get a feel in terms of Johnson’s boxing ability given we’ve never seen him fight. However, there’s no doubt he’s an elite athlete and there’s still something there despite his age.