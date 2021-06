Vegan Pesto Pasta is delicious, healthy and so quick and easy to make! The homemade pesto recipe is packed with nutrients and lots of flavor!. This easy pesto pasta is such a simple dish but it is still very filling and satisfying. It is made using my recipe for homemade Basil Spinach Pesto and it is a great way to get a healthy dose of greens and plant-based protein. You can also use store-bought pesto to make this recipe, but I highly recommend homemade. The pesto sauce that you use makes all the difference and homemade is so much better in every way!