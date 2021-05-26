Lions Rookie Already Selling Shirts for Good Detroit Cause

It can take time for a rookie to get acclimated into his new community, but one member of the Detroit Lions has wasted no time getting into the mix to give back. Jermar Jefferson has only been with the Lions for a month, but already, he is attempting to pay it back to the city of Detroit in a big way. Jefferson already has a new line of clothing out featuring his “munchie” nickname, and now, fans can help Jefferson in pairing with the Pure Heart Foundation while getting a cool item.