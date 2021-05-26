NBC Has Officially Found Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Replacement, And It's A Familiar Face
The Ellen DeGeneres Show is finally coming to an end, as the longtime talk show host announced earlier this month that she plans to bring her daytime show to a close in 2022. Of course, since the announcement, many have wondered who NBC might shift into DeGeneres’ timeslot. A few names have been floating around, which has only increased that speculation. But now, NBC has officially found the talk show to replace Ellen, and it’s a familiar face.www.cinemablend.com