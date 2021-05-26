Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

NBC Has Officially Found Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Replacement, And It's A Familiar Face

By Erik Swann
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is finally coming to an end, as the longtime talk show host announced earlier this month that she plans to bring her daytime show to a close in 2022. Of course, since the announcement, many have wondered who NBC might shift into DeGeneres’ timeslot. A few names have been floating around, which has only increased that speculation. But now, NBC has officially found the talk show to replace Ellen, and it’s a familiar face.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Ellen Show#The Hollywood Reporter#The Kelly Clarkson Show#Nbcuniversal Local#Sci Fi#Daytime Tv#Actress#Face#Timeslots#Fall#Nbc Owned Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfox10phoenix.com

Kelly Clarkson to replace Ellen DeGeneres' daytime slot

LOS ANGELES - "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will replace Ellen DeGeneres' longtime talk show's daytime slot, Fox News has learned. NBC announced the news on Wednesday just weeks after revealing the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" will end in 2022. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CelebritiesComplex

Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell’s ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her

Seth Rogen has finally apologized for being the reason people scream “ahhh, Kelly Clarkson!!” at the singer/host on the street wherever she goes. Rogen hopped on a call with the American Idol champ for an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two discussed the popular line from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which Steve Carell screams while getting waxed. Before jumping into an interview, Kelly asked the actor/writer/producer if he really came up with the line.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Ellen Explains Why She’s Living At Courtney Cox’s House

Ellen DeGeneres is living at Courtney Cox’s house, but not for the reason that fans think. The talk show host said on Thursday’s (May 6th) episode of Ellen that she’s staying with the Friends alum because she recently sold her Beverly Hills home and not because she is having marital troubles with wife, Portia de Rossi.
TV SeriesPeople

Allison Janney Says Mom Getting Canceled After 8 Seasons Was 'a Shock': 'I Have My Own Theories'

Allison Janney is bowing out as Bonnie Plunkett this week when the final episode of Mom airs after eight seasons on CBS. The seven-time Emmy Award winner, 61, reflected on the sitcom's ending during a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "Yeah, it was a shock," Janney said of the show announcing its end. "I have my own theories, but I've been told not to express them. But listen, eight years is a great long run for a show."
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Column: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you're tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show Cancellation

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to call it quits on her daytime talk show. The last year or so, TheEllen DeGeneres Show has been met with controversy due to the recent exposure on how she treats her staff behind the scenes. Following all the public drama and rumors, Ellen revealed, “Today I am announcing that the last season, season nineteen, will be my last season,” during a recent episode. Now, shade towards DeGeneres’s announcement comes from none other than fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams.
Celebritiestdogmedia.com

Ellen DeGeneres to end daytime talk show run

Announcement gives NBC-owned stations time to develop a replacement in ’22. We now know the fate of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show as she is officially calling it quits after next season, with the NBC-owned stations and others now looking forward to programming options for September 2022. One immediate beneficiary is...
CelebritiesPeople

Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors That She Might Replace Ellen DeGeneres on Talk Show

Tiffany Haddish is weighing in on the rumors that she's being considered as a possible replacement for Ellen DeGeneres after she wraps her namesake talk show next year. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Haddish — who has guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the past — was asked point blank about whether she's being "groomed" to take over DeGeneres' role.
CelebritiesPopculture

Dakota Johnson Fans Revel in Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Exit

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end, and many fans see it as a victory in a way for actress Dakota Johnson. Johnson became a viral sensation in November of 2019 when she made DeGeneres uncomfortable during an interview about her own birthday party. Fans quoted the conversation verbatim as they discussed DeGeneres' cancellation online.