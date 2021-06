This move could make a lot of sense. After losing Mike Hilton in the off-season, Pittsburgh is in desperate need of a slot cornerback. The way the roster currently stands, a rookie is expected to assume that role. Robey-Coleman could come in and be the starter right away. Despite having a bit of a down year in 2020, Robey-Coleman has been considered one of the best coverage slot cornerbacks in the NFL for years. He really emerged during his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, he was not in a good situation with the Philadelphia Eagles. Being surrounded by the talent in Pittsburgh’s secondary could help boost Robey-Coleman to a turnaround year.