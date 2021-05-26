Cancel
Toledo, OH

Chief of Staff Katy Crosby to leave Toledo post in June

By Sarah Elms
Toledo Blade
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaty Crosby, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s chief of staff, is leaving her city post on June 11 to take a job as the town manager of Apex, N.C. Ms. Crosby was hired as chief of staff on March 5, 2018. She came to Toledo from Dayton, where she worked as the executive director of the city’s Human Relations Council. The mayor in a news release Wednesday credited her with improving internal city operations and working to improve equity, public safety and transparency. He also noted she has worked to combat the effects of redlining, to create better housing, and to create economic development.

