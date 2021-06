Severe Weather Statement in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Sullivan; Tioga; Warren HIGHER ELEVATION WET SNOW THIS AFTERNOON A steady, soaking rainfall is expected over much of the Commonwealth through early evening. However, across the higher elevations of the northern tier, as temperatures drop for a time this afternoon, a transition to wet snow is expected. The main time frame for wet snow is between about 2 and 7 pm. Minor accumulations are anticipated over colder, grassy surfaces, but paved surfaces should stay primarily wet. Thus, we don`t expect any impact on driving conditions. As temperatures slowly come upward late in the day and this evening, any wet snow is expected to change back to rain by 7 or 8 pm.