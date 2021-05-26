Oil States International appoints Texas Medical Center CFO to board
She's also a board member of the Houston-based energy company that powers the Texas Medical Center as well as other companies and organizations.www.bizjournals.com
She's also a board member of the Houston-based energy company that powers the Texas Medical Center as well as other companies and organizations.www.bizjournals.com
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/houston