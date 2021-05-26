Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Oil States International appoints Texas Medical Center CFO to board

By Sara Samora
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She's also a board member of the Houston-based energy company that powers the Texas Medical Center as well as other companies and organizations.

www.bizjournals.com
Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Center, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil States International#Energy Company#International Powers#Texas Medical Center Cfo#The Texas Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

NASA's Johnson Space Center has new acting director

Vanessa E. Wyche became acting center director of NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston earlier this month. Wyche has served as the JSC's deputy director since August 2018. Her 31 years with NASA also include serving as assistant center director, serving as director of the center's Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, working in the executive office of the NASA administrator, serving as a flight manager for multiple space shuttle missions, and leading other center-level technical and program organizations.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Houston VC Curate Capital leads $1.5M seed round for fintech firm

Houston-based Curate Capital, a venture capital firm focused on investments into female-led businesses, has made a new investment. Curate Capital led the seed funding round for Park Place Payments, a Los Angeles-based, female-founded fintech company focused on payment processing. Park Place Payments aims to use proceeds from the funding round to expand its team and product offerings, the company said.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Biotech firm Asylia Therapeutics raises $14.5M, names founding CEO

Houston-based biotechnology firm Asylia Therapeutics Inc. raised $14.5 million to advance its clinical trials for cancer drugs. The Series A round was led by Houston-based Sporos Bioventures, Asylia announced May 25. The company will use proceeds to bring Asylia's assets to first-in-human clinical trials for oncology. Asylia could potentially generate proof-of-concept signals for its clinical assets in treating autoimmune diseases like lupus, the firm said.