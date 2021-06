The report of the Senate committee inquiry into the ousting of Australia Post boss Christine Holgate over Cartier watches, published yesterday, pulls no punches. Some of its 25 recommendations are blistering (with the inquiry’s Coalition members dissenting). There has been intense interest in the events involving the Morrison government pushing Holgate out of her job over rewarding four senior managers with luxury watches, worth about $20,000, for securing a deal the report says was worth more than $200 million in revenue. The saga has touched on issues of corporate rewards, the role of public service providers, the relationship between boards and...