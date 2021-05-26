Cancel
Maple Leafs' John Tavares visits team's practice facility

Sportsnet.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO -- John Tavares was back at the Toronto Maple Leafs practice facility visiting with teammates less than a week after being stretched off the ice in the opening minutes of Game 1 in a first-round series against Montreal. The captain paid a visit to Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday,...

