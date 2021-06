As of 11:10 am, we continue to have scattered showers and thunderstorms over the eastern half of North/Central Alabama, with nearly all of that activity east of the I-65 corridor except for locations south of US-80. Nothing strong at the moment, but we do note that the SPC continues a Marginal Risk for locations along and east of a line from Waterloo to Montevallo to Montgomery with the possibility of gusty winds and small hail with any stronger storm.