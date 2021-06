This week marks the anniversary of one of the sadder days in the history of both Christianity and the Western world, although almost no one will mark its passing. Saturday, May 29, is the anniversary of the fall of Constantinople in 1453 A.D., the end of the Byzantine Roman Empire. The Byzantines were the medieval heirs to the much older Roman Empire, which had survived in the east after the collapse of the Western Empire in the early fifth century A.D. For fifteen centuries, since the establishment of the imperial rule of the Roman Republic by Caesar Augustus in 29 B.C., there had been Roman Emperors and now they were gone.