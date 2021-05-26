Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Widowhood Support

By Amy Kilgore Mangus, Photography by Terah Wilson
wilmamag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen MEGAN KOPKA’S husband, Keith, was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, in 2010, she became a caregiver to a very capable man who became a quadriplegic. As a certified financial planner, Kopka knew how to plan. “I know the financial system very well, not the medical...

www.wilmamag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Plan#Family Support#Life Support#Community Health#Emotional Support#Megan Kopka S#Als#Medicare#The Modern Widows Club#Mwc#Zoom#Wmc#Widowhood#Caregiver Support Groups#Husband#Widows#Spiritual Health#Physical Health#Resilience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Powell, WYCody Enterprise

Run to support teenagers

On Saturday, people will have the opportunity to help local teens experience the backcountry at the 10th annual Dano’ Lope’ Dash in Powell. The run/walk is the primary fundraiser for the Dano Youth Camp, a recreational opportunity that takes youth into the wilderness for an eight-day backpacking trip, free of charge. This will be the 25th year of the camp for 13-16-year-olds. Registration is free and includes a backpack and free tent rental.
Coastal View

Avofest supports Prom

Carpinteria High School seniors Laura Flores, front left, and Isa Alarcon, front right, meet at the California Avocado Festival office to collect retired Avofest shirts for their senior week activities. Avofest board members, back, from left, Lorraine McIntire, Thia Raunsbak and Mike Lazaro, donated the shirts to the Parents for CHS to raffle as prizes for seniors.
HealthOdessa American

Grief Relief Support Group

Grief Relief Support Group meets from noon to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Unity Spiritual Center West Texas, 3952 E. 42nd, Suite E-1. No costs. No supplies needed. For more information, call 432-614-1712.
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Maintain a solid support system

Graduation season is upon us. With several schools, colleges and universities already completed and with more in our area finishing up over the next week or so, here is some advice for our upcoming graduates. As you progress in life, pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when...
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Supporting the community with Compassionate Care

When Compassionate Care of Carpinteria, an initiative of Hospice of Santa Barbara, began serving the Carpinteria community in 2017, Sue Willner saw this as the perfect opportunity to combine her medical background with her passion to give back. Willner and her husband Art moved to Carpinteria 20 years ago and have been supporting and volunteering for Carpinteria organizations ever since. Art had already been serving as a Hospice of Santa Barbara volunteer since the spring of 2015, so when Compassionate Care of Carpinteria announced its first volunteer training, Willner was one of the first to sign up.
Monticello, ILnewschannel20.com

Community Support: Ways to support the Oberheim Family

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Several organizations are coming together to provide support to the Oberheim family after Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim was shot and killed during a shooting in Champaign last week. Food Drive:. Holly’s Country Kitchen in Monticello will be hosting a food drive for the family when...
Cancerhenryford.com

Metastatic Cancer Support Group

A virtual monthly support group for those coping with cancer as a chronic illness. This group is facilitated by a social worker who specializes in oncology and is aware of the unique situation of those with metastatic cancer. To register for this group, please email [email protected]
AdvocacyGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Support the Girls LEAD Act

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected communities and individuals across the globe, but research has shown a disproportionate impact towards girls and women. Approximately 743 million girls have found themselves out of school since the pandemic. This is not a new issue – according to the United Nations, 33% of girls living in extreme poverty had never received a formal education before the pandemic even started – but this number has risen in the past year and a half especially. Lack of schooling for girls and women at a young age leads to higher rates of child marriages as well as more instances of abuse throughout their life. Encouraging girls to become engaged in civic life, and promoting education from a young age, can heavily influence the statistics mentioned above.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Carole Brody Fleet: “Support”

Support: Healing after loss can feel like a gargantuan task. However, as overwhelming as it may seem, you do not ever have to suffer alone or in silence. Seek out the support that best speaks to you; however, in doing so, be sure to “watch your reach”. The world seems...
Small Businesshawaiibusiness.com

Survival with Support from Others

The pandemic has crippled thousands of small businesses in Hawai‘i and forced tens of thousands of people to find new jobs. Amid these personal tragedies are stories of grit, perseverance and transformation. Here is one of those stories. Kalyn Kim’s Business usually picks up in March: The weather is warmer,...
Relationship Advicewemagazineforwomen.com

How to be a Supportive Friend

Nowadays, as our lives grow increasingly task-oriented, and technology creeps into every facet of our existence, it seems like we could all use a reminder of how to be a friend. Those of us who came of age in the 1980s and 1990s may remember extended conversations, both on the phone and in person, with people we cared about.
Los Angeles, CAargonautnews.com

Supporting Female Restaurant Owners

Back in January, nonprofit organization RE:Her hosted a 10-day RE:Her festival that featured collaborations, thematic menus and conversations between female restaurant industry leaders. Following the successful initiative, RE:Her recently announced a COVID-19 relief grant program to support women-owned restaurants in Los Angeles. The program is sponsored by DoorDash and RE:Her...
Barre, VTTimes-Argus

Support the BUUSD vote

Sometimes there is a perfect storm, and I think we find ourselves in one now. After more than a year of COVID craziness, we are finding our footing. Our kids need all our support. The budget has been adjusted once again, and I hope our communities can work together for the children of Barre. As an older person with grown kids without children, we are willingly supporting the budget. We may not like it, but hope you will feel our children are worth it.
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Support For Marriage

Thank You for all the many ways You are with us and walk with us every day. We trust You and know that You are near. We pray we would honor You with our marriage. We pray there would be no challenge or trial that tears us down or separates us. We pray You would send people to encourage our marriage and help us to build a strong community of believers that would support our marriage. Please help us to operate in our marriage in Your strength and not our own. Please help us to remember we are not alone. We love You in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Hiring: Direct Support Professional

Do you like to care for people? Enjoy a rewarding career caring for individuals with developmental disabilities. *Medical, dental and vision available after 90 days. Concepts In Community Living Inc. 710 South Main St Suite D. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-392-2211 ext 8.
Lowell, MASentinel & Enterprise

Supporting Harris family or an ideology?

We wonder if those who continue to insist on demanding information that doesn’t exist in the death of Moses Harris have heard of the law of diminishing returns?. In essence, it states the benefits gained for some goal will decrease proportionate to the increased amount of effort expended. At this...
New York City, NYPosted by
POZ

Sharing My Experience, Strength and Hope

In 2003, I had a terrible cough deep down in my chest. I thought it was bronchitis, so I stopped smoking. I was tested for pneumonia but was told the chest X-ray was negative. I was given antibiotics and sent home. On my 40th birthday, I got up, and my family sang “Happy Birthday” and gave me a cake, and then I went back to bed. A few days later, I was in the hospital, diagnosed with pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP). I was asked if I wanted to take an HIV test. Later, a doctor’s assistant came in to check my vitals and stopped at the door and turned around to say, “By the way, your test came back positive” and then left me all alone! I was devastated!
Charitiespineknotnews.com

Caregiving Support Honored

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Social Services employees gather for a photo with the Pinwheels for Prevention Award from FamilyWise Services, a Minnesota nonprofit that works to create safe, healthy, and supportive environments for children and families. The award specifically highlighted the band's providing Circles of Security and Positive Parenting classes to parents virtually throughout the pandemic to accommodate caregivers. Adjustments to the pandemic were made in the past year, with outreach to child caregivers transferred to an online format. As pandemic restrictions beg...
Relationship Advicegardey.com

Working Through Widowhood: An Emotional and Financial Guide

Author: Melissa A. Seamon, CFP®, Financial Advisor. Becoming a widow is undoubtedly one of life’s most difficult transitions. Not only does it disrupt the future you imagined for yourself, but also presents new and difficult challenges to overcome at an already tumultuous time. Whether your spouse’s passing was expected or...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Raising support

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the latest campaign from Crime Stoppers. It's to raise money to buy a new K-9 puppy for local law enforcement. The goal is to raise $10,000 through donations at Bagel Land in Brighton, CountryMax, and a GoFundMe. Amy additional funds raised will...