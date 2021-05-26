Widowhood Support

Thank You for all the many ways You are with us and walk with us every day. We trust You and know that You are near. We pray we would honor You with our marriage. We pray there would be no challenge or trial that tears us down or separates us. We pray You would send people to encourage our marriage and help us to build a strong community of believers that would support our marriage. Please help us to operate in our marriage in Your strength and not our own. Please help us to remember we are not alone. We love You in Jesus’ name AMEN!