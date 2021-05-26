The Character Everyone Forgets Lin-Manuel Miranda Played On HIMYM
Over the course of its nine season run, "How I Met Your Mother" had more than its fair share of guest stars, including Wayne Brady, Bryan Cranston, and Katy Perry. But even the most dedicated fans may forget that Lin-Manuel Miranda guest-starred on "How I Met Your Mother" in the show's final season. His role is particularly notable because it occurred pre-"Hamilton," when only dedicated Broadway fans knew who the Tony-winner was.www.looper.com