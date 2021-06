Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has 'no worries or regrets' following Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final. A 63rd minute screamer from Youri Tielemans from 30-yards out sealed the Foxes' the win at Wembley which saw them left their first ever FA Cup trophy. For Chelsea, it left them heartbroken again at the final hurdle, after losing last year's final to Arsenal.