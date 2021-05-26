Cancel
Five Approaches for Securing Identity in Cloud Infrastructure

By Shai Morag
securityboulevard.com
 16 days ago

In his recent article for the Cloud Security Alliance, Ermetic co-founder and CEO Shai Morag explained that the migration of business processes to the cloud has become mainstream and organizations are enjoying the many benefits of streamlining processes, cutting costs and creating new ways to work. There are, however, also drawbacks including the fact that tracking people and their access permissions to assets and data is extremely difficult, leaving businesses at risk.

securityboulevard.com
