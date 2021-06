After another stellar road appearance from Mississippi State pitching, the Bulldogs have a weekly award given out by the SEC. Will Bednar threw, perhaps, the start of the season for an MSU pitcher when he went 8.0 strong innings against Alabama in a 7-0 win on Friday night earning him the SEC Newcomer of the Week award. Bednar surrendered just three hits, no runs, two walks and struck out 11 in the win. It was the longest outing of the season by a State pitcher and just the second time this year that Bednar has eclipsed 100 pitches.