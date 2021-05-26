Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

The Chi Foundation Launching Mentorship For At-Risk Teens To Help Them Build Businesses That Impact The World

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYC Non-Profit Launches Entrepreneurial Education to The Underserved Communities To Help Change The World. The Chi Foundation, a New York-based non-profit organization focused on entrepreneurial education working with at-risk teens, announced the launch of their operations. The foundation aims to help these individuals by educating them on how to build businesses which in turn will impact their communities and the world.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Community Education#Business Education#Family Businesses#Teenagers#Mentorship#At Risk Teens#At Risk Populations#Generational Legacy#Generations#Co Chair#Population#Launches#Prweb Visit#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
CharitiesHappi

Ascend Launches Impact Fund

Ascend, the largest nonprofit career life cycle organization for Pan-Asian business professionals and executives in North America, has launched the Ascend Impact Fund. The Fund, part of the Ascend Foundation, focuses on raising awareness of the history and prevalence of anti-Asian racism through expanding advocacy, allyship, education, and community engagement to create sustainable change. This Fund will accelerate change by continuing Ascend’s 16-plus years of work building holistic Pan-Asian leaders and expanding the focus of its 5-Point Action Agenda, launched last year in partnership with over 150 organizations and supporting companies.
LifestyleThrive Global

“I Help Experts Launch Impact-Driven Lifestyle Businesses”- Matt James Hersh

How many times do you come across people with science and technology backgrounds who get into business and perform better than their counterparts? Well, we surely know of one guy who is creating waves in the business coaching and consulting world and that’s Matt James Hersh. Hersh Research Institute is an entity that stands out in terms of helping clients build their ultimate business. After starting off on a bioengineering path, Matt has since pivoted to a business path and has been working in the industry for a few years now.
Small BusinessBrenham Banner-Press

Helping Small Businesses Thrive in Today’s Digital World

(StatePoint) Small businesses were hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with nearly 10 million American small businesses closing their doors at least temporarily over the past 15 months. Despite an uncertain economy, small business owners were resilient, creative and agile, shifting their business models to take advantage of e-commerce, many for the first time.
Charitieshometownnewsbrevard.com

Hemophilia Foundation needs your help

STATEWIDE — The Hemophilia Foundation of Greater Florida (HFGF ) is recruiting volunteers who are needed to help with fund raising opportunities. As the pandemic recedes and communities begin to spring back, the HFGF is planning more in-person fundraising walks again. What ways can you volunteer?. - Join a planning...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

PIVOT: Program launched to help local businesses

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As businesses look to rebound with coronavirus restrictions easing in the Tri-State, the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce is looking to help. The Chamber is launching a program called “PIVOT”. The initiative is designed to provide recovery strategies and technical assistance to...
Charitiescumbriacrack.com

Law firm launches charity foundation

Law firm Napthens has launched a new foundation to support causes across the North West. With an aim to raise £15,000 in its first year, the foundation has been set up to provide relief to those in need by reason of education, youth, age, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or other disadvantage.
AdvocacyShawnee News-Star

DRS Transition to host free online summer STEM camps for students with disabilities

Free Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) camps for students with disabilities will be “online and doing fine” again this summer. Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, and Rick and Sherri DeRennaux from Tech-Now, Inc. will offer three-day online camps for students located anywhere in Oklahoma. Five camps are scheduled from...
Otsego County, NYcoopercrier.com

Foundation helps library buy computers

The Springfield Library has new computers, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Otsego County. According to a media release, librarian Hanna Conbeer learned that the CFOC was awarding COVID-19 relief grants and applied. “There is still a digital divide that affects Springfield residents,” she said. “Everyone in the community can’t go out and buy a computer or they may not have reliable internet. Having online computers available in the library is critical, along with someone who can teach how to use them.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned EdTech Company MILO Provides Virtual Teacher Training to Help Close Learning Gaps

A Black-owned edtech company is hoping to provide a more equitable learning experience for students by training their teachers online. Started by two longtime friends, Gary Mack and Lybroan James, MILO serves as a subscription-based platform where educators can receive training, services, and assessment tools to aid in enhancing the quality of their virtual classes.
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

LOR Foundation launches presence in Cortez

The LOR Foundation, a family foundation that works to improve quality of life in rural areas, has begun operating in Cortez. According to a news release, the nonprofit has hired Cortez local Nicci Crowley to lead its efforts in the area. The organization’s goal is to improve and promote livability,...
Charitiesyouthtoday.org

Family and Children’s Healthcare, Housing, Hunger and Education Program Grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Child/Youth Welfare, Family Support, He. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't see the...
Corinth, MSDaily Corinthian

CSD Foundation launches membership program

New fundraising effects have begun for the Corinth School District Foundation. The foundation’s board is launching an annual membership program to help provide a more consistent income. The foundation has in the past asked primarily for one-time gifs. Created in 2015, the foundation works to bridge the gap between the...
Ventura County, CApacbiztimes.com

Community foundations helped small businesses survive during pandemic

Small businesses have been struggling to survive for more than a year. Storefronts and hotels across the Tri-Counties were shuttered and vacant with normal operating hours left on windows like a sad joke. On top of managing day-to-day operations and responsibilities, many owners and employees were faced with an unthinkable task: asking for help.
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

Touch-A-Life Foundation Launches COVID-19 Help App on TALGiving Platform to Provide Assistance to Patients in India

Crowdfunding and Crowdsourcing TALGiving app will allow families to receive support for Oxygen cylinders, ventilators, food and medicine. CUPERTINO, Calif. and TELANGANA, India (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Touch-A-Life Foundation, a non-profit organization to support the needy and underprivileged, today announced a COVID-19 Help App on the TALGiving platform, to provide...
Advocacygithub.blog

Github Social Impact: How we’re driving change with social sector organizations

We’re proud to share the new and improved Social Impact at GitHub website, and we’re really excited to share what our team has been working on!. GitHub’s mission is to advance human progress. Our part in that mission is to leverage the company’s assets in unique and powerful ways that can drive change for nonprofits and the greater social sector. Our world faces significant challenges, such as climate change, racial injustice, the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing income inequality. The social sector, including local nonprofits, international development organizations, and foundations are working hard to address them. And they need our help.
Theater & Dancephilanthropynewsdigest.org

NY Life Foundation awards $1.5 million to out-of-school time programs

The New York Life Foundation, in partnership with the Afterschool Alliance, has announced grants totaling $1.5 million in support of out-of-school time (OST) programs that help underserved middle school students transition to ninth grade. Awarded through the foundation's Aim High initiative, now in its fifth year, the grants will support...
AdvocacyTennessee Tribune

Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation’s Presents 16th Annual L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration

PASADENA, Calif., The 16th Annual Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, in a VIRTUAL environment. At this event, eight African American male high school graduating seniors will be celebrated and awarded scholarships to assist in their college matriculation. This year history was made as three seniors were named Boulé Scholars, the country’s highest level of distinction awarded by the oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternal organization, Sigma Pi Phi (The Boulé). Jacobs Engineering Group (international technical professional services firm), City First-Broadway Bank (the nation’s largest Black-led bank), and Fox Rothschild LLP (national full-service law firm) highlight the notable underwriting sponsors of this year’s Scholarship Celebration.