Ethan Burroughs- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

If Oliver Kapanen’s name sounds familiar, then it should. His uncle is former NHLer Sami Kapanen and his cousin, Kasperi, currently plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was a point per game with KalPa’s U20 team and with JoKP when he was loaned to the Mestis League. The U18 World Hockey Championships was a perfect opportunity for him to continue to improve his draft stock, representing Finland. It wasn’t the start he wanted as he went head first into the boards after an awkward fall in their first game against Russia. He did come back to play in the tournament, but was held pointless in four games.