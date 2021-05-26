Ethan Burroughs- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
Matthew Zator’s April Rankings: outside first two rounds. Peter Baracchini’s Top 100 March: outside top 100. EliteProspects.com: notable prospect (unranked) Ethan Burroughs, a 17-year-old winger for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL, is an unpolished prospect who will be one of the many mysteries of the NHL Entry Draft in his first year of eligibility. Given the OHL’s unfortunate hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, talent evaluators will not have up-to-date information on the development of lesser-known prospects ahead of the 2021 Draft. Burroughs has not been able to showcase any improvements in his game following the abrupt halt of the 2019-20 OHL season in March 2020.thehockeywriters.com