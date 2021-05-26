Cancel
T. Rowe Price CEO says company 'interested' in doing acquisition

By Holden Wilen
Baltimore Business Journal
For years, T. Rowe Price has sat on the sidelines despite a record number of deals within the asset management industry. That's about to change.

EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Paradigm Hotels Announces Acquisition Of Hotel Company "At Mine"

MIAMI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Hotels today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire At Mine Hospitality in a transaction valued at over $8.4 million. Paradigm plans to commit additional capital to grow the pipeline of properties over the next year, across four markets. The transaction marks a renewed focus by Paradigm on acquiring and operating Airbnb-hotels.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Activist Hedge Fund Takes Huge Stake in Dropbox

Elliott Management has acquired a significant stake in Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), according to a report in The Wall Street Journal citing "people familiar with the matter." The activist hedge fund told Dropbox executives that it's the company's largest shareholder, excluding CEO Drew Houston. That suggests Elliott Management has acquired a position of more than 10% in the file-sharing service provider.
BusinessCNBC

Full interview with Etsy CEO on Depop acquisition, post-pandemic strategy and more

Etsy announced Wednesday morning it has acquired fashion marketplace Depop for about $1.6 billion. Around 90% of Depop's active users are under 26 years old. Etsy says this deal will help the company push deeper into the coveted Gen Z demographic. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman joined "Squawk Box" on Wednesday to discuss the acquisition as well as the company's post-pandemic outlook.
Businessgbc.org

BBJ: T. Rowe Price, McCormick make Fortune 500 list

The following is an excerpt from the Baltimore Business Journal article. For the first time in almost a decade, Greater Baltimore has a presence on the Fortune 500 list of the largest public companies. Three companies made the list unveiled by Fortune on June 2: T. Rowe Price Group Inc.,...
Businessfoodindustryexecutive.com

Ardent Mills Completes Acquisition of Hinrichs Trading Company Assets

DENVER – June 2, 2021 – Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Hinrichs Trading Company (HTC), the North American leader in chickpea sourcing, cleaning and packaging. As part of Ardent Mills’ strategic...
Jersey City, NJroi-nj.com

Imperial Dade makes 2nd acquisition of the week, adding food packaging company

Imperial Dade, the Jersey City-based supplier of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, announced its second acquisition of the week, a California-based food packaging business. The deal for Moresco Distributing Co. follows a deal for a Florida-based distributor of janitorial equipment. It represents the 36th acquisition by the current leadership team...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Midland States Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ATG Trust Company

EFFINGHAM, Ill., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) - Get Report today announced that Midland States Bank, its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, has completed its acquisition of substantially all of the trust assets of ATG Trust Company ("ATG Trust"). The transaction increases the size of Midland's wealth management business to approximately $4.1 billion in assets under administration and 90 financial professionals with a new, larger office in Chicago.
Businessinvesting.com

Don't divest dirty businesses, Deutsche Bank and BlackRock CEOs say

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Public companies shouldn't go green by divesting their dirty businesses because in the end this doesn't have an impact on the overall carbon footprint, the chief executives of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) said on Wednesday. Instead, companies should clean up their operations to be more...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expands By 41.8%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Businessaithority.com

360insights Announces Acquisition of SaaS Company channelcentral.net

360insights, the leading Channel Incentives Management (CIM) provider and creator of the Channel Success Platform, which includes the new industry-specific, incentive automation (IA) clouds, announced the acquisition of channelcentral.net, a leading software provider for organizations in the IT Channel. The purchase broadens 360insights’ Channel Success Platform’s capabilities with unmatched CPQ and Channel Data Management (CDM) technology. It also further positions 360insights as a company that can deliver highly functional Channel Ecosystem visibility and insights for Manufacturers, Resellers and Distributors of every size across the globe.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S' shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons. Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen...