T. Rowe Price CEO says company 'interested' in doing acquisition

360insights, the leading Channel Incentives Management (CIM) provider and creator of the Channel Success Platform, which includes the new industry-specific, incentive automation (IA) clouds, announced the acquisition of channelcentral.net, a leading software provider for organizations in the IT Channel. The purchase broadens 360insights’ Channel Success Platform’s capabilities with unmatched CPQ and Channel Data Management (CDM) technology. It also further positions 360insights as a company that can deliver highly functional Channel Ecosystem visibility and insights for Manufacturers, Resellers and Distributors of every size across the globe.