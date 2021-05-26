Thoughts on how the Leafs built a series lead and what comes next

There are some perks to winning a hockey game going away, and for Tuesday’s Leafs it shook out in the form of ice time. No forward on the team played over 20 minutes in Game 4, less than a week after Mitch Marner’s 27:23 TOI in Game 1. Auston Matthews didn’t even play 18 minutes. The TOI leader on the back-end wasn’t any of the usual suspects, it was Justin Holl (at 24 minutes). And to make some of those numbers possible, no skater played less than 11 minutes, meaning that in what could’ve been a major strain in the post-season -- a three-games-in-four-nights back-to-back -- the Leafs won without exacting too much physical toll on the players they’re going to need most in the games ahead.