It’s about time for the first full Pride Month in two years, and Saturday Night Live paid tribute to both the celebration and the extreme stress it can cause during tonight’s episode. The show’s queer cast members were joined by musical guest Lil Nas X and host Anya Taylor-Joy in a music video about how exciting it is for Pride to return after the pandemic, while also acknowledging the emotional turmoil of unrequited crushes, relationships that move too fast, and the number of straight girls who take style pointers from lesbians. There’s also a dig at Chick Fil-A in there, for obvious reasons.