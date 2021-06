My visit to Minneapolis was truly a relaxing moment with plenty of joy. I was able to really take in all the great food, good people, and memorable sites. However, my last memory I want to share with you all is my visit to the Paisley Park museum. This was truly on my bucket list, as I had not had a chance to see Prince in concert while he was alive. I have seen every movie and all the live footage on YouTube, but I regretted not seeing him in person.