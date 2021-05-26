Cancel
Tennis

Thursday's Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 2021-05-26

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala. ATTSN PGH2, MASN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. Duke, Day 3, Game 1. 1:30 p.m. ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Oklahoma City. 2 p.m. SECN — Southeastern...

SportsBillings Gazette

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Legion: Glendive at Laurel (2), 5 p.m. College: College National Finals Rodeo, Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, Wyo. FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 1, Portland, Maine. 7 p.m. FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 2, Portland, Maine. 8 p.m. FS1 — PBA...
MLBtucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2/ESPNU. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Oklahoma City, OKponcacitynow.com

Women’s college sports get boost in TV ratings, visibility

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A record-setting Women’s College World Series last week capped off a dynamic year of increased visibility for NCAA Division I women’s sports. Television viewership was up significantly compared to 2019 in the four most popular sports: basketball, softball, gymnastics and volleyball. ESPN expanded its volleyball coverage...
Texas StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas defeats Virginia 6-2 to reach bracket final at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Ivan Melendez and Zach Zubia finally broke out offensively, and just in time to keep Texas alive in the College World Series. Melendez doubled and scored the Longhorns' first run, and hit the tiebreaking single in the eighth inning to help Texas eliminate Virginia with a 6-2 victory in a weather-delayed game that ended early Friday.
Scarlet Nation

Previewing Friday's College World Series game vs. Vanderbilt

The teams that start the College World Series in Omaha at 2-0 have a distinct advantage on their side of the bracket. Vanderbilt and NC State will face each other for the second time this week at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The Wolfpack has started 2-0 in Omaha, including a 1-0 win over the Commodores Monday, and would advance to the three-game championship series with a win Friday.
Montana StateNBCMontana

MSU's Corbett and Hamilton reflect on NCAA Championships

BOZEMAN, MT — Montana State track and field was well represented at the NCAA Championships last week in Eugene. Both Duncan Hamilton and Lucy Corbett claimed All-America honors after their performances in the high jump and 3,000-meter steeplechase . A late push over the final 800 meters of the 3,000-meter...
GamingToday

College World Series Odds and Betting Preview

After a one-year layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the College World Series is back in 2021. The field has been whittled down to four teams, following the 64-team NCAA Division I Tournament that determined the final eight teams, and the double-elimination bracket round last week. The semi-finals will be...
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Several' NC State players in COVID protocol, miss CWS game Friday

North Carolina State had only 13 players available for Friday's College World Series game, a 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt, because "several" players were placed in COVID-19 protocols. The start time of the game was delayed by about 70 minutes as officials worked to determine just how many Wolfpack players could...
Texas StatePosted by
247Sports

Harding gets baseball for bracket title game with Texas

He wasn’t ready to say so yesterday, and perhaps waiting for the matchup was behind the delay. Regardless, Chris Lemonis has made the call expected by all. Houston Harding will be handed the baseball for tonight’s start at winning Mississippi State’s bracket in the College World Series. Mississippi State (47-16,...
College Sportschatsports.com

Vanderbilt vs NC State Baseball: Live Stream, College World Series Semifinal, Stream CWS Game No 10

The semi-finals of any competition are almost the toughest round to lose because the teams got so close to making it to the final game(s). Unlike the two teams that advance, the losers start or continue their streak of missing out on the grand stage. This will be the heartbreak for two teams this weekend at the 2021 NCAA College World Series, and they may be eliminated as early as Friday night.
Vanderbilt, TXd1baseball.com

NC State Is Out: Vanderbilt Advances To CWS Finals Via ‘No Contest’

Saturday at 1:10 a.m. CT, the NCAA issued a statement declaring Saturday’s NC State-Vanderbilt bracket championship game a “no contest” due to COVID-19 protocols. NC State’s season is over, and Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals. Here’s the full text of the announcement:. NC State is making just the...
Mississippi StateJefferson City News Tribune Online

Mississippi State gets to CWS final with win vs. Texas

OMAHA, Neb. — Tanner Leggett's single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the tiebreaking run, and Mississippi State advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-3 victory Saturday night against Texas. The No. 7 national seed Bulldogs (48-17) reached the finals for the first time since...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 8 teams that should target Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia

It looked as if the NCAA Basketball transfer portal has all but died down when it comes to impact players entering. July 1st is the deadline for players to enter and still be eligible to play next season without having to sit out, just a few days away. But unexpectedly, we got a major name becoming a new free agent in Dawson Garcia.
Mississippi StateNCAA.com

We picked Mississippi State baseball's all-time starting nine

Let's take a look at Mississippi State's all-time starting nine in this edition of the NCAA.com series of the best possible starting lineups for some of college baseball’s most successful programs. Here is how we picked the team: We only considered the players' college careers. Their achievements in professional baseball...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Keve Aluma, Trevion Williams and Armando Bacot withdraw from NBA draft

Four more college basketball players withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft recently. Several NCAA basketball programs got good news on Friday as Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Purdue’s Trevion Williams, and UNC’s Armando Bacot have decided to return to their respective schools for the 2021-22 season. Stetson’s Christiaan Jones also decided to return to school while Baylor guard Matthew Mayer did the same a few days ago.