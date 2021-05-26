Cancel
Dow, LyondellBasell and NOVA Chemicals launch circular plastics investment fund

chemengonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow, LyondellBasell (Rotterdam, the Netherlands) and NOVA Chemicals Corp. (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) announced the establishment of the Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund to invest in scalable recycling technologies, equipment upgrades and infrastructure solutions. The Fund, managed by Closed Loop Partners, and with an initial $25 million investment, invites businesses across the plastics value chain to join in advancing the recovery and recycling of plastics in the U.S. and Canada. The goal of the catalytic fund is to grow to deploy $100 million, through a combination of the Fund’s founding investors, additional corporate investors and financial institutions, in order to attract additional capital beyond the Fund’s own commitments. At scale, the Fund’s investments aim to recycle over 500 million pounds of plastic over the Fund’s lifespan.

www.chemengonline.com
Businesschemengonline.com

LyondellBasell announces startup of Ulsan PP production facility

LyondellBasell (Rotterdam, the Netherlands) announced the successful startup of Ulsan PP Co., Ltd.’s polypropylene production facility. The facility, located in the southeastern port city of Ulsan, South Korea, is one of the largest of its kind in Asia, designed to produce 400,000 metric tons per year (m.t./yr) of polypropylene. Ulsan PP Co., Ltd., is a joint venture between PolyMirae Company Ltd., (a 50:50 partnership of LyondellBasell and DL Chemical) and SK Advanced, a joint venture between Korea’s SK Gas, Saudi Arabia’s APC and Kuwait’s PIC, a subsidiary of Kuwait’s state-run oil company, Kuwait Petroleum Company (KPC).
Environmentchemengonline.com

Evonik joins ReSolar project for recycling PV modules

Evonik Industries AG (Essen, Germany) is part of the ReProSolar project, which aims at developing a highly efficient and special process for the recycling of end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) modules. Under the project management of Veolia Germany and together with partner companies from the public and private sector operating along the PV module recycling chain, all PV module components are completely separated for the first time. As a result, pure silicon, silver and glass, among other components, can be made available to the manufacturing industry again. The EU supports the project with a total of 4.8 million euros through EIT Raw Materials.
Environmentjustmeans.com

Recycling Plastics, Growing Opportunity

Tweet This: By turning flexible plastic waste into post-consumer recycled (PCR) film solutions, @DowNewsroom and @Lucro_India are helping boost the circular economy in India while also benefiting local communities. https://bit.ly/3uGA9k1. Dow has signed a memorandum of understanding with a young India-based recycling company to develop and produce polyethylene film solutions...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Arrington Capital Launches $100 Million Fund to Invest in Algorand-Based Initiatives

Arrington Algo Growth Fund will focus on further expanding the Algorand ecosystem. SEATTLE, Wash., June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Arrington Capital, a digital asset management firm in blockchain-based capital markets, today announced it has launched a new $100 million USD fund to support initiatives building on Algorand, a leading blockchain accelerating the convergence of decentralized and traditional finance. The Arrington Algo Growth Fund (AAGF) aims to encourage and spur additional development on Algorand, which has seen significant growth and adoption recently across DeFi (decentralized finance), traditional finance, the public sector, NFT space and more.
Florida Statebizjournals

Meet the newest $20 million investment fund that just launched in Florida

As tech executives and financial firms alike flock to the Sunshine State, one firm has launched a $20 million fund to further back up the vigorous activity in Florida. "We've been discovered; people know it's a great place to live and work," Jim Stallings, founder and CEO of PS27 Ventures, said. "We're putting our flag out there saying, 'We’re part of this too.'"
Environmentsrnnews.com

Adidas invests in Finnish textile recycling firm

BERLIN (Reuters) – German sportswear firm Adidas, which is seeking to increase the proportion of sustainable materials it uses in its products, is investing in Finland’s Spinnova, a company that makes textile fibre out of wood or agricultural waste. Adidas has agreed to subscribe for 3 million euros ($3.65 million)...
Freeport, TXhometextilestoday.com

Dow to build MDI distillation, prepolymers facility in Freeport, Texas

MIDLAND, Mich. — Dow plans to build an integrated MDI distillation and prepolymers facility at its manufacturing site in Freeport, Texas. Dow’s Polyurethane Systems franchise upgrades key polyurethane components in order to produce rigid, semi-rigid and flexible foams, and coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and composites for applications including furniture and bedding.
Environmentpewtrusts.org

It's Time for Global Action to Eliminate Plastic Pollution

On June 10, a group of 16 leading organizations—representing businesses, NGOs, and civil society—highlighted the need for urgent global action to halt the rapid growth of plastic pollution and create a “circular economy,” a closed-loop system in which resources are reused instead of becoming waste. In their Joint Statement on...
Medical & Biotechsupplychaindive.com

Kimberly-Clark taps biotech supplier for alternative to single-use plastics

To secure a sourcing alternative to single-use plastics, Kimberly-Clark is using biotech RWDC Industries' biodegradable material for developing sustainable products, the CPG announced in a press release. The collaboration will provide Kimberly-Clark with RWDC's Solon, a material that is fully degradable in water, which the company plans to use to...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Can Plastic Film Be Recycled?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 35.7 million tons of waste was generated in the United States in 2018. However, only three million tons (8.7%) of plastic was recycled in 2018. Part of the reason this percentage is so low is that many consumers are unsure of exactly how to recycle the different types of plastics, such as plastic film.
EnvironmentICIS Chemical Business

Spain circular targets only possible with chemical recycling - Feique

LONDON (ICIS)--Spain’s circular targets cannot be met without chemical recycling and it must be granted the same legal status than recycling in legislation currently being debated in Parliament, the country’s chemicals trade group Feique said on Wednesday. Spain’s recycling rates could increase from the current 45% to 80-90% by 2050...
Environmentbostonstar.com

Clean Vision's Subsidiary 100Bio Unveils Breakthrough Tech Solution to Compostable Food Package Manufacturing

New Bioplastic Manufacturing Technology Substantially Lowers Cost of Entry for Conventional Packaging Producers. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary 100BIO™ has developed and unveiled a proprietary, upgraded process that enables manufacturers of food packaging and serving products to produce its certified compostable products utilizing their legacy, conventional (petroleum-based plastic) manufacturing equipment.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Acrylic Resins Market worth $21.9 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Acrylic Resins Market by Solvency (Water-based, solvent-based, and others), Chemistry, Application (Paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, DIY coatings, elastomers, and others), End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2025 from USD 16.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The demand for acrylic resins in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in the construction industry and industrial activities. The stringent regulations regarding coating application is a major challenge for the acrylic resins market. The demand for acrylic resins is rising, owing to the growing demand for cost-effective and sustainable coating materials. This increase in demand for environment-friendly acrylic resins and the construction of green buildings provide growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, the potential health and environmental issues are the major restrain for the market.
BusinessGreenBiz

Investing in digital infrastructure to accelerate the circular economy

This article is sponsored by Cisco. To shift from a take-make-waste linear economy to a resource efficient circular one, companies need to design out waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use and restore natural ecosystems. But shifting systems is a heavy lift and will require collaboration with many stakeholders in the public and private sectors.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

beyondGREEN biotech, Inc. Partners with Columbia Packaging Group to Manufacturer Polyhydroxyalkanoate Straws Using Danimer Scientific's Nodax PHA

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- beyondGREEN biotech, Inc., the extrusion blown film and injection molding bioplastic product manufacturer has partnered with Columbia Packaging Group to manufacturer PHA Straws using Danimer Scientific's Nodax PHA in Southern California. Together, the three industry leaders are revolutionizing the market with the first fully Plant-Based Straw that will never get soggy, fall apart, or transfer flavor. Partnered with Columbia Packaging, beyondGREEN will be able to meet nationwide demand for the Nodax PHA Straws which are all manufactured in a stateof-the-art manufacturing facility in Southern California.
Businesspowderbulksolids.com

Dow Plans New MDI Distillation and Prepolymers Plant

American chemicals and materials giant Dow revealed plans Wednesday to construct a new integrated MDI distillation and prepolymers facility at its manufacturing site in Freeport, TX. The asset will replace its existing North American capacity in La Porte, TX and will allow the firm to increase its supply of the product by 30%.
Environmentjustmeans.com

Cutting Complexity and Confusion Around Sustainability Standards

We all know that to tackle the scale of the societal and environmental challenges we face, every business has a vital role in helping to make a positive impact for people and the planet. As World Environment Day has just highlighted, actions today are not just impacting the wellbeing of communities and our environment now – they are determining whether future generations will thrive, and even survive. At the same time, the Covid-19 crisis has intensified the risks facing some of the world’s most disadvantaged communities.
Environmentwhattheythink.com

Sustainable Partnership: KHS and Eckes-Granini Launch Bottles Made of 100% rPET

Eckes-Granini has made its packaging portfolio even more environmentally friendly with the help of the KHS Group. Since the middle of May its one-liter hohes C juice bottle has consisted entirely of recycled plastic (rPET). (Source: Eckes-Granini) Production on a tried-and-tested block from the systems supplier. Interior FreshSafe PET coating...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Study from Kemin Industries, Adesco Nutricines and Dow shows stored grains with Myco CURB® ES Liquid reduce carbon footprint

A joint life cycle assessment compared drying and aerating stored grains with using Kemin’s solution to treat them. Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, together with its partners Adesco Nutricines (Adesco) and Dow, a global leader in materials science, performed a life cycle assessment of Kemin’s Myco CURB® ES Liquid on stored grains, demonstrating that treatment with this solution is more environmentally sustainable than drying or aerating stored grains.
Environmentthemanufacturer.com

The environmental impact of electronics manufacturing

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), the amount of waste electrical and electronic equipment (widely known as WEEE or e-waste) in Europe alone is over 10 million tonnes per year. Of that approximately only 40% of is currently collected for recycling (Huisman et al., 2017). The figures are similar in the elsewhere in the world. Of the $206bn spent on consumer electronics in the US in 2012, only 29 percent of the resulting e-waste generated was recycled.