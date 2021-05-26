Dow, LyondellBasell and NOVA Chemicals launch circular plastics investment fund

According to the new market research report "Acrylic Resins Market by Solvency (Water-based, solvent-based, and others), Chemistry, Application (Paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, DIY coatings, elastomers, and others), End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2025 from USD 16.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The demand for acrylic resins in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in the construction industry and industrial activities. The stringent regulations regarding coating application is a major challenge for the acrylic resins market. The demand for acrylic resins is rising, owing to the growing demand for cost-effective and sustainable coating materials. This increase in demand for environment-friendly acrylic resins and the construction of green buildings provide growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, the potential health and environmental issues are the major restrain for the market.