Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Saint-Gobain inaugurates construction chemicals plant in Malaysia

chemengonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint-Gobain (Courbevoie, France) has inaugurated a new plant for the production of advanced solutions for the construction market in Singapore and Malaysia. The new plant is located in the State of Johor, in the south of Malaysia. The new installation, built on a 50,000-m2 site, combines various Saint-Gobain’s technologies and...

www.chemengonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nova Chemicals#Rotterdam#Production Design#Natural Gas#Technologies#Indorama Ventures Ltd#Ivl#Bechtel Lrb#The Front End Engineering#Lyondellbasell#Nova Chemicals Corp#Jm#Plug Power Lrb#Johnson Matthey Plc#Construction#Advanced Solutions#Processes#Market#Lipids#3d Printing Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Country
Netherlands
Related
Economypcdandf.com

AT&S to Open 1st SE Asia Printed Circuit Production Plant in Malaysia

LEOBEN, AUSTRIA – AT&S will invest RM8.5 billion (US$2.1 billion) to open its first production plant in Southeast Asia. The new campus in Kedah, Malaysia, will produce high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, creating some 5,000 jobs. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2021. Commercial...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

VibroPower to acquire power plant in Malaysia in renewable energy space

SINGAPORE: VibroPower Corporation’s associated company, VibroPower Green Energy, has proposed to make an acquisition of a power plant in Malaysia in the renewable energy space. The acquisition of an additional plant would add to the group’s capacity and capability to VibroPower Green Energy. The board of VibroPower Green Energy has...
Industrybostonnews.net

Wind Power Equipment Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Enercon, General Electric, Envision Energy

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Wind Power Equipment Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Wind Power Equipment market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Wind Power Equipment market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Wind Power Equipment market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Enercon GmbH, Envision Energy, Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited, Senvion SA, Vestas Wind Systems AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Nordex SE & Guodian United Power Technology Company Limited etc.
Accidentspowderbulksolids.com

18 Killed in Chemical Manufacturing Plant Blaze

18 people were killed, and 20 others were injured after a fire broke out Monday at the SVS Aqua Technologies chemical plant in Pune, India, local and international news organizations reported. The blaze ignited at about 3:45 p.m. at the facility, trapping more than 35 people inside the structure, coverage...
Agriculture Online

Cargill plans U.S. plant to process corn to replace chemicals

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc said on Tuesday it will build a plant in Iowa to turn sugars from corn into replacements for chemicals that can be used to make spandex and biodegradable plastics, creating a new use for the crop. The $300 million project, a joint venture...
Constructionaltenergymag.com

Rudolph Libbe Group to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant

The Rudolph Libbe Group will serve as design/build contractor for First Solar Inc.'s new $680 million solar module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio. Construction is expected to begin this summer on the 1.8 million-square-foot facility, which will be one of the most advanced of its kind in the solar industry. The facility is scheduled to commence operations in the first half of 2023.
Businesschemengonline.com

Air Liquide partners with Samsung Engineering for a Methanol plant in Malaysia

Following a successful Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study in 2019, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction (Frankfurt am Main, Germany) will continue its partnership with Samsung Engineering to build a methanol production plant for Sarawak Petchem, a state-owned oil and gas firm established and owned by the State Government of Sarawak, Malaysia. The new facility is planned to come into operation in 2023.
BusinessCision

Nexam Chemical participates at småbolagsdagen

Aktiespararna presents småbolagsdagen digital on Tuesday the 8th of June. Nexam Chemical are presented by CEO Johan Arvidsson at 17.00. The presentation will be broadcasted live via www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live and https://www.youtube.com/c/AktiespararnaEvent will be available afterwards on the company website. Note: This news has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall...
Industryreportsgo.com

Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

The Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market throws light on business drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key statistics factors. The report has been designed and presented in the form of tables and figures and other statistical to generate higher reader perception. The research report study on important details about key players, current trends, future scope, development expansion strategies. The report also covers the future timelines, accurate growth predictions, and forecast estimations, and fast-changing market forces.
Arkansas Statesolarindustrymag.com

Bank OZK Commences Construction on Arkansas Solar Plant

Bank OZK, a regional bank headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., has broken ground on a $6 million solar power plant. Once complete, the 4.8 MW array will produce enough electricity to power Bank OZK’s new corporate headquarters in Little Rock and up to 40 Bank OZK locations throughout Arkansas. Currently, it is the largest renewable energy investment by a financial services company in the state.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Saint Gobain Or (COD)

The General Shareholders' Meeting of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was held today, again in closed session given the current health context. The shareholders represented at the meeting held an aggregate 68.36% of the outstanding shares. All resolutions were adopted. In particular, this General Shareholders' Meeting appointed Benoit BAZIN, future Chief Executive...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Novatek plans gas chemicals plant on Yamal

The company wants to export ammonia to markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Russian gas producer Novatek has signed a memorandum of understanding with state lenders S... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day. Daily...
Businesschemengonline.com

Wacker begins construction on new liquid-resins plant in Germany

Wacker Chemie AG (Munich, Germany) has started to build a liquid resins unit at its Nünchritz, Germany site. This unit will supply key upstream products for formulating silicone-based building-protection agents and binders for exterior paints and industrial coatings. At the moment, only WACKER’s Burghausen site produces these substances. Scheduled to go on stream at the end of 2022, the new unit will close important material loops and so further increase the cost-effectiveness of Wacker’s integrated production system. Capital spending amounts to some €30 million.
Arizona Stateiclarified.com

TSMC Says Construction on Arizona Chip Plant is 'Well Under Way'

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. says construction on a $12 billion chip plant in Phoenix, Arizona is 'well under way'. Bloomberg reports that Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei confirmed headway during a pre-recorded presentation at the company's annual technology symposium for North America yesterday. Phoenix city officials approved financial incentives and...
Businesschemengonline.com

Saint-Gobain divests two glass-processing plants in Germany

Saint-Gobain (Courbevoie, France) announces the sale of Saint-Gobain Glassolutions Objekt-Center, which specializes in glass processing operations as part of the Glassolutions network in Germany, to the German privately-owned AEQUITA group based in Munich. This sale concerns twosites: Döring Berlin and Radeburg, which employ a total of almost 200 people and...
power-technology.com

Mozambique begins construction of power plant and transmission line projects

The Government of Mozambique has reportedly started the construction of the $1bn Temane Thermal Power Plant and Temane Transmission line projects. The projects, located in the southern province of Inhambane, are aimed to improve the country’s energy supply. President Filipe Nyusi said: “Today we mark a milestone in the framework...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Malaysia Producer Prices Increase In April

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices increased in April, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday. The producer price index rose 10.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.7 percent increase in March. Among sectors, prices of mining increased the most by 92.4 percent annually in April and prices...
Businessglassmagazine.com

Saint-Gobain to Supply Oxygen Plants in India

Saint-Gobain, the parent company of Saint-Gobain Glass, will supply oxygen plants in India, one of which is for the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, located in Chennai, in the state of Tamil Nadu, according to reporting in The Hindu. The plant will supply about 250 beds, and the company will also fund oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies for frontline health care workers.