‘Click It Or Ticket’ Returns So…..Buckle Up!

It has become a common message during busy holiday travel times. "Click it, or ticket." That means buckle up your seat belt or face a stiff penalty. Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. Yes, even during the pandemic. And with all those vehicles on the road this coming weekend, state police officials will also be out in force. The campaign will run from May 24 through June 6, 2021 to promote seat belt use with all drivers.