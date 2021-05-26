Keys Soulcare's New Body Care Line Is All About Inside-Out Wellness
As the world continues to explore the undoubted connections between the physical and spiritual, Alicia Keys stays one step ahead. Even in her earliest days as piano’s classically trained wunderkind, Keys and her artistic output is always as much a treat for the spirit as it is for the ears. That balance is never more carefully calibrated than with her beauty wellness line Keys Soulcare, which expands into body care for the first time this summer.www.thezoereport.com