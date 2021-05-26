Keys Soulcare's New Body Care Line Is All About Inside-Out Wellness

I love (like love, love) my job, but it does come with a certain degree of pressure. Of course, there are the obvious things that come to mind like conducting regular interviews with celebrities, meeting daily writing deadlines, and staying on top of all the latest trends in the beauty space, but there are also the unexpected things that come up. Like, say, when a friend sends you an S.O.S. from the floors of Sephora or the drugstore requesting immediate relief from some kind of emergency beauty dilemma. “Do I get this or this?!” “Will this thing that breaks my bank account actually be with it!?” “What’s your favorite product from such and such brand!?”I could go on and on, but you get the idea.