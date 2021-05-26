Cancel
James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film’s producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films...

MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Bond film was blocked from India shoot amid fears it would show country ‘in poor light’

Skyfall was originally supposed to film in India until production fell through over a list of conditions put forth by the Indian Railways.In 2011, officials working on the 23rd James Bond film approached the Indian railway ministry for permission to film a scene atop a moving train.Former Indian railway minister Dinesh Trivedi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that producers were told filming could take place dependant on three criteria.“I put three conditions: that they will not show that passengers in India travel on roofs of trains; that there will be no compromise with safety during the shoot;...
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Actor Played the Best M in The James Bond Movies?

First, we have to go over who’s played the role of M in the James Bond movies, and then it becomes easier to determine, in our opinion anyway, who was the best at it. From Bernard Lee to Robert Brown to Dame Judie Dench to Ralph Fiennes, M has been a constant in James Bond’s life that has been more or less in charge of the super-spy and thus has had the unenviable position of reigning him in from time to time. To say that any single person is better than the other is kind of difficult mainly because only two of them really had the chance to oversee MI6 in the same time period, since Lee and Brown came from an earlier time and as such, Bond’s behavior, while not always looked upon kindly, was often looked past as many people would likely agree. There’s no doubt of who Bond is and who the character has always been since he can be a gentleman but he’s usually a martini-drinking ladies man that does things his own way as long as he can get away with it and doesn’t appreciate being bound up by rules a lot of the time. While Lee and Brown took their roles as M seriously enough to turn in a decent performance and make it clear that they were in charge, Dench managed to do something that the first two didn’t, or wouldn’t according to the script. She collared Bond in a manner that he didn’t fully appreciate but in a way that he really needed according to many people since his apparent misogyny was becoming a bit of a problem for some and his overall persona was seen to be a little troubling. In other words, people no longer appreciated what they saw as toxic masculinity and were glad to see someone calm Bond down occasionally.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Bond Celebrates Throwback Thursday With Giant, Award-Winning Explosion From The Daniel Craig Era

By the time No Time To Die is released into theaters, it will almost be six years to the day that the previous James Bond film, Spectre, was released. Undoubtedly, there will be some fans of the Daniel Craig era that will need a refresh on the events of that 2015 film, as it’s been a while and it’s not a particularly popular chapter. However, if you should take anything from that film, it’s the gigantic, award-winning explosion that was just shared on social media in celebration of Throwback Thursday.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

007 Producers Say They’re “Committed” To The Big Screen Experience After Amazon/MGM Deal

Amazon’s deal to acquire MGM is certainly to cause a seismic shift around Hollywood, but all moviegoers are probably concerned with is the fate of their franchises. The biggest, of course, being James Bond. With No Time to Die arriving in the very near future, can we now expect it to be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video? Well, no, say the 007 producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Businessmoviehole.net

James Bond is now owned by Amazon!

After whispers for months now of a takeover, Amazon and MGM have signed an agreement for the streamer to acquire MGM. In addition to the James Bond series of films, MGM is also home to such franchises as “RoboCop”, “Tomb Raider”, “Legally Blonde”, “Creed” and “Poltergeist”. Upcoming titles for MGM...
MoviesEmpire

James Bond Producers Confirm They’re ‘Committed’ To 007 Remaining In Cinemas

Yesterday brought major movie industry news – that legendary studio MGM, a Hollywood institution for almost 100 years, is being acquired by Amazon for a hefty $8.45 billion. And with that news came plenty of questions about the future of MGM’s films on the big screen, the fate of its upcoming slate, and Amazon’s plans for its newly-obtained treasure trove of IP – including 007 and Rocky. If most of those queries are still in the air, the producers of James Bond have been quick to dispel any worries about the cinematic super-spy heading straight to streaming. In a statement released to Variety, Bond bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said: “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience.”