The future of work in a vaccinated world is fast approaching: some offices are re-opening, while others have announced their plans to implement hybrid work models as states relax COVID restrictions. Meanwhile, some employees have chosen to follow their desires and either continue to work remotely at their current job, or pursue a new, permanently remote role. It’s a tension that feels palpable: A new study from the Best Practice Institute found that over 83 percent of CEOs surveyed want employees to return in person, but “only 10 percent of respondents want to go back to a fully in-office culture.”